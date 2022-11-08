rdaleSBweb.JPG

From left to right, Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Caroline Long and Sharon Brooks Green. The four candidates have won seats on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Caroline Long and Sharon Brooks Green have won seats on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State. Results from the final of 33 precincts was reported by 10:51 p.m.

Unofficial totals put Holmes as the top vote getter with 15,374 votes or 15.9% of the vote, followed by Bowman with 14,730 votes or 15.2% of the vote, Long with 14,597 or 15.1% of the vote, and Brooks Green with 13,323 votes or 13.8% of the vote.

