Construction anticipated in 2025 rather than 2023
The Highway 252 freeway conversion project will be receiving a more robust environmental review than was previously planned for the project, ultimately pushing estimated construction dates out to 2025.
“MnDOT, Federal Highway Administration, and Hennepin County made the decision to transition to an Environmental Impact Statement in consultation with Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, the Metropolitan Council, and Metro Transit,” said a Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson speaking on behalf of several project staff members. “MnDOT shared the decision with the project Policy Advisory Committee on April 3, 2020, and announced the decision to the public on April 27, 2020, via the project website and sending an email to those that signed up for project updates.”
Discussion related to the highway’s conversion to a freeway has been ongoing in one form or another since 2005. The stretch of highway has several of the worst intersections in the state for crash cost totals, and traffic projections for the corridor anticipate increases in traffic volume in the coming years.
The intersection at 66th Avenue has the second-highest crash costs in the state, while the intersection at 85th is the ninth-worst. The intersection at 73rd ranks 12th-worst in the state.
While the Federal Highway Administration describes the Environmental Assessment process as “Briefly [providing] sufficient evidence and analysis for determining whether to prepare an environmental impact statement or a finding of no significant impact,” the National Environmental Policy Act requires Environmental Impact Statements “for major Federal actions that significantly affect the quality of the human environment. An EIS is a full disclosure document that details the process through which a transportation project was developed, includes consideration of a range of reasonable alternatives, analyzes the potential impacts resulting from the alternatives, and demonstrates compliance with other applicable environmental laws and executive orders.”
The conceptual work area for the project includes Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and Interstate 694, and Highway 252 between I-694 and Highway 610.
The previous Environmental Assessment work and current Environmental Impact Statement work is considering Highway 252 for conversion to a freeway, and MnPass lanes are being considered for both Highway 252 and I-94. The stretch of highway – currently controlled by stoplights at 66th Avenue, 70th Avenue, 73rd Avenue, Brookdale Drive, 81st Avenue and 85th Avenue – would be converted into a freeway without controlled intersections, depending on the final adopted layout.
“In the last year, the project team’s understanding of the project complexity and complexity of stakeholder concerns grew to a point where it was appropriate to transition to an EIS,” the MnDOT spokesperson said. “This will allow for a more robust alternatives analysis process and enhanced public engagement. This helps ensure that whatever alternative is ultimately selected best meets the project purpose and needs while minimizing impacts.”
While partial funding has been secured for parts of the project, additional funding would be needed to fully construct a conversion. There are $33.6 million in locally identified funds for the project, which has been estimated to cost between $118 million and $163 million, depending on the layout design.
“An [Environmental Impact Statement] is similar to an Environmental Assessment but requires additional discussion of reasonable alternatives,” said the MnDOT spokesperson. “This discussion includes a more thorough review of the cumulative environmental, cultural and historic impacts of the project while taking into consideration all existing and future development around it.”
Following the switch in environmental plans, the estimated schedule for the project is as follows: review the purpose and need for the project in 2020, evaluate and compare transportation alternatives from 2021 to 2022, draft the statement and conduct formal comment periods in 2022, approve the final statement in 2023, create final construction plans in 2024, and begin construction in 2025.
Construction was previously anticipated to start in 2023.
While the project has not seen loud opposition from Brooklyn Park’s elected officials in recent years, it has come under scrutiny by some of Brooklyn Center’s elected city officials.
Brooklyn Center created its Highway 252 Safety Task Force in January 2020. The group of concerned residents was recognized and given council-sanctioned status, although the group had its April meetings canceled following the COVID-19 outbreak, along with the rest of the city’s commissions and council meetings. Members of the task force have raised concerns with the proposed layout, specifically the placement 66th Avenue interchange, increases in pollution, and impacts to Brooklyn Center’s natural environment, among numerous concerns.
Several of Brooklyn Center’s council members expressed reservations about the project at a February 2020 work session with project partners. “The question I think for us is how do we move forward at this point,” Mayor Mike Elliott said at the contentious meeting. “Tonight has left me with more questions than answers. While I recognize the need for something to be done on 252 to address the safety concerns on 252 and the traffic concerns, tonight doesn’t leave me with clarity in terms of whether this current proposal is the right proposal. I think we’ve got lots of questions still.”
Elliott did not respond to a request for comment before the Sun Post’s press time.
“During the public involvement process, MnDOT and its project partners actively sought input from the public and citizen organizations through public meetings, pop up events and other outreach,” a MnDOT spokesperson said. “As a result of those public engagement efforts, multiple stakeholder groups provided input during the development of the [Environmental Assessment], including Brooklyn Center’s 252 Safety Task Force. The issues these groups raised were wide ranging and given full consideration, contributing to the project team’s understanding of the complexity of the issues facing these two corridors. The transition to an [Environmental Impact Statement] will allow for greater opportunities for public involvement by those stakeholder groups, and more robust analysis of project impacts.”
Brooklyn Park’s director of operations and maintenance, Dan Ruiz, told the City Council April 27 that the change to the more robust environmental plan was likely part of an effort to avoid potential litigation, as it is more difficult to contest such a document in court. Both the creation of the Highway 252 Safety Task Force, as well as concerns about impacts to north Minneapolis, among other project concerns likely played a role, he said.
“There were a number of contributing factors to that,” Ruiz said. “The 252 safety task force that started in Brooklyn Center, they raised additional issues about access and safety.”
The project could be further complicated if there is not a united front between Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, and Minneapolis on the layout, as additional funding still needs to be secured for the project, Ruiz said. If the project as a whole does not move forward to construction in 2025, the city could consider looking at other ways to reconstruct the city’s portion of the project.
Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde said that he does not want to wait on other project partners, namely Brooklyn Center, if the project ends up with both the funding and the political will to advance the conversion.
“If we continue to have to wait for our neighbors to the south to come to some kind of decision on what they want to do on 252, I’m not willing to wait. I want to wait as long as we possibly can but then if there’s a moment where we have money, we have [the] will to at least get Brooklyn Park done, we should go for it,” Lunde said. “Because I don’t want to sit and wait for somebody to be killed.”
Residents frequently ask about the status of the project, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said.
