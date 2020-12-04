(SUBMITTED IMAGE)

The Highway 169 and 101st Avenue interchange, which was recently converted to a full-access interchange, had its new loops and ramps opened for traffic Nov. 25. Pictured is the interchange earlier during the

constuction period, which began in March 2020. Minor construction work on the $29.7 million project is slated to continue until spring 2021. The new interchange is expected to improve safety at the

intersection. Its reconstuction is also intended to improve access to Highway 169, supporting development in northwestern Brooklyn Park, where Target’s North Campus and development sites such as the NorthPark Business Center are planned to see higher intensity use in the coming years.