The Robbinsdale School Board narrowed down the superintendent candidates to two finalists at its April 13 meeting. The finalists are Kim Hiel and David Engstrom.
The community can to join the open community webinar 7:15-8:15 p.m., Thursday, April 15, to meet Hiel and Friday, April 16, to meet Engstrom.
The community will have an opportunity to submit questions for each finalist during the webinar. Questions can be submitted during each interview through the Zoom webinar Q&A feature. After each session, the community can provide feedback through an online survey.
For Zoom links to join the open community webinars and watch the finalist interviews, visit rdale.org/discover/2021-superintendent-search.
Heil is the superintendent of Fridley Public Schools, a position she's held for three years. Prior to this, she was a school principal and later served for two years as an assistant superintendent in Osseo Area Schools. She previously worked for Robbinsdale Area Schools. She was a teacher for 10 years and later served as an elementary principal in three schools for 11 years.
Engstrom has served for three years as deputy superintendent of Achievement, Learning and Leadership of Colorado Spring District 11 in Colorado. In District 11, he has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, senior principal, executive director and assistant superintendent.
He also taught business and marketing in Anoka for seven years. Before education, Mr. Engstrom worked in marketing and ran a small business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.