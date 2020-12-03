Though the cities of Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley are close in proximity, city code and practices on snowfall can vary. With the first rush-hour flurry in the rear-view mirror (and likely many more to come), here’s a brush-up on each city’s seasonal rules and regulations.
Crystal
Snow parking is currently in effect in Crystal until Jan. 5. No parking is allowed 2-5 a.m. on any city street, and snow emergencies are called during snowfall of 1.5 inches or greater. Any vehicle parked during a snow emergency will be tagged and towed at the owner’s expense, and residents should report parking violations to police by calling 911. Snow emergencies are announced on local radio and television, as well as the city website and social media channels. Crews try to clear the roads prior to morning rush hour.
If a snow event has not reached 1.5 inches, trucks will likely be sent to salt main roads and hills.
Sidewalks do not receive salt and sand.
Removal questions can be directed to the streets department at 763-531-1164 or bill.bowman@crystalmn.gov. Parking questions can be directed to the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1014.
New Hope
New Hope crews will begin snow removal operations when conditions warrant plowing. Crews typically begin plowing shortly after the storm subsides.
An accumulating snowfall of 2 inches or warranting conditions will trigger a snow emergency. When a snow emergency is declared, residents are notified via the city’s digital signs, website and social media. An alert will also be sent via CodeRED (sign up at newhopemn.gov/codered).
Parking is prohibited on city streets during a snow emergency and may not resume until roads have been plowed from curb to curb. Vehicles remaining on the street during a snow emergency are subject to being ticketed and towed. In addition to snow emergency parking restrictions, parking on city streets is prohibited year-round from 2-6 a.m.
It is the responsibility of each property owner in New Hope to maintain the public sidewalk adjacent to their property. Snow must be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall. Snow removal crews will only remove snow from sidewalks as time allows, as their priority is keeping the roadways clear. Residents are also responsible for clearing snow from any fire hydrants located on their property.
Residents are reminded to keep their trash and recycling bins on their driveways and off the street. Moving snow/ice onto a sidewalk or across or into a roadway is unlawful.
New Hope Public Works is the contact for snow maintenance questions at publicworks@newhopemn.gov or 763-592-6777.
Robbinsdale
Though Robbinsdale doesn’t have any specific winter parking ordinance, the city prohibits all parking on public streets, highways and alleys if snow accumulation is 2 inches or more. The city will put a snow emergency into effect, which will remain in place until the roads are cleared to the curb line. Cars parked in these areas will be ticketed and towed to Twin Cities Transport and Recovery in St. Paul.
While local media are notified when a snow emergency is declared, the information is not guaranteed to be broadcast. To learn if the city is in a snow emergency, call 763-531-1275.
The city has recently enrolled in a snow emergency and general alert system via Tip411. To sign up for alerts via text or email, visit bit.ly/3pVD0mZ.
It is the responsibility of the property owner to keep sidewalks adjacent to their property reasonably clear, including vacant properties. According to city code, snow must be removed 12 hours after a snowfall ends.
Golden Valley
Winter parking is in effect in Golden Valley from Nov. 1 to March 31. The city prohibits parking 2-6 a.m. on public streets and alleys.
When snowfall reaches at least 2 inches, parking is prohibited until the street is fully plowed from curb to curb. Police and public works officials make a decision before or during a snow event on when to begin enforcement, and ticketed vehicles that remain in violation for an additional 24 hours may be towed. Vehicles that pose an extreme hazard can be towed immediately.
Sidewalks are plowed but do not receive salt and sand to reduce ice.
To sign up for snow alerts, visit goldenvalleymn.gov/news/subscribe. The alert will come via email and is under the “streets and utilities” tab.
Residents who cannot park on private property may request an exemption by filling out a winter parking restriction waiver permit. Those can be found at bit.ly/2zwIegy. Bear in mind that the waivers are considered void during snowfalls of 2 inches or more.
For more information, call Golden Valley Public Works at 763-593-8030 or email publicworksdept@goldenvalleymn.gov.
All cities
If a vehicle was ticketed and towed by the Minnesota State Patrol during a snow emergency, call 763-591-4680.
Damage done by plows can be reported to the city contact. Incidents are reviewed on a case-by-case basis. When damaged property like mailboxes are in the right of way or don’t fall down due to direct contact with a plow, the city may not offer repairs.
There is some etiquette related to snowplows. It is a good idea to instruct children that snowplow operators cannot see them if they are playing in the snow. Snowforts should not be built next to the roadway, and sleds and toys should be kept away from the street.
Plows usually travel at speeds under the speed limit. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, never drive into a snow cloud or attempt to pass an active snowplow, and try not to follow a plow for too long of a distance. Plows often need to back up, and driver visibility is typically very limited.
