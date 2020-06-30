Hennepin Technical College is collecting donations that will be distributed to people who need help after the recent civil unrest in Minneapolis.

The college is collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries and cleaning supplies, such as laundry detergent and paper towels. After the collection, the items will be provided to nonprofit groups including El Colegio Charter School and the YMCA-Greater Twin Cities.

Community members may drop off items curbside 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 15. Follow signs to the drop-off locations at each campus, the Brooklyn Park location at 9000 Brooklyn Blvd., and the Eden Prairie location of 13100 College View Dr.

Items needed include hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent, tissues, toilet paper, diapers, toiletries, rice, sugar, masa flour, pasta, pasta sauce and cooking oil.

