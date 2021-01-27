Hennepin History Museum’s newest exhibit, “Local Heroes,” will pay tribute to the healers and caretakers by exploring stories of medical innovation, trailblazing and dedication to the field of health care throughout early Hennepin County history.
The new exhibit will open Thursday, Feb. 4, at the museum, 2303 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. The museum is on MTC’s #11 High Frequency Route. Free parking is available at the museum and on Third Avenue. Visiting the museum requires the use of stairs. Masks required for everyone visiting the museum, ages 6 and up. Pre-purchased tickets are required, go to hennepinhistory.org/tickets.
As the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Museum Curator Alyssa Thiede was inspired to develop this exhibit to pay tribute to health care workers. She especially wanted to focus on lesser-known health care heroes from the early history of Hennepin County, beginning with the opening of its first hospital in 1871.
Thiede notes, “I turned to experts in local healthcare history to enlist their help in telling these stories in a way that would do justice to the innovation, commitment, and resourcefulness of these individuals.”
While Local Heroes celebrates 100 years of efforts to provide the best health care to the citizens of Hennepin County, it also exposes the themes of exclusion – to both patients and caregivers alike – including disparities in health care options, restrictions to healthcare careers based on gender or ethnicity and patients’ rights.
The exhibit includes the emergence of hospitals during the later portion of the 1800s to meet the needs of citizens with limited resources for hospital fees, the effort of women of means to raise funds to build a hospital for the care of impoverished women and children and the efforts of the Jewish community to overcome rampant anti-Semitism and create Mount Sinai in 1951 as the first non-sectarian hospital in Minnesota.
The pursuit by women to have a place in health care is included in the exhibit, the first woman to earn a medical degree from the University of Minnesota in 1886; the first woman to become a licensed pharmacist in Minnesota in 1891; and the South High School graduate who fought for admission into the UMN School of Nursing as the first Black student.
Local Heroes shares stories of health care accomplishments, including the establishment of the oldest continuously-operating university-based nursing education program in 1909 at the UMN; the doctor who performed the first kidney transplant in the Midwest; the doctor who established HCMC’s hospital emergency department and residency program in emergency medicine; and the creation of the Indian Health Board, the first urban American Indian health clinic in the county that was founded with support from local American Indian activists.
The exhibit also provides the back story on those who quietly served the health care needs of the people, including Dr. Robert Sirelle Brown, the first Black doctor in Minneapolis, who started a legacy of three successive generations of doctors in his family; members of the Christian family -- original owners of the home now known as Hennepin History Museum - for their philanthropic efforts regarding the care and treatment of tuberculosis patients in the county; and Dr. Harry M. Guilford, the health commissioner for Minneapolis during the 1918 pandemic, whose proposed solutions for mitigation are mirrored in the COVID-19 mitigation strategies of today.
Info: hennepinhistory.org
