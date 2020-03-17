Effective Tuesday, March 17, Hennepin County is closing all public-facing services at all 41 libraries, human service centers and licensing service centers through April 6.

County staff will undertake a period of planning through April 6, to define creative solutions for serving residents that do not require person-to-person contact.

Library events and meeting room reservations are canceled through April 30. Homework Help is canceled until further notice.

The county is also closing drop-off facilities for household hazardous waste and recycling through April 6.

Property tax payments will be accepted through the website and by U.S. mail. The property tax office is currently closed to the public but staff members are processing payments and will respond to questions and concerns.

For the most efficient service, email taxinfo@hennepin.us. For delinquent tax questions, call 612-348-3734 and for all other property tax questions, call 612-348-3011

For more information on county closures, go to hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/covid-19.

