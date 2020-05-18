New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken has announced her plans to run for a fourth term in the November election. Hemken, a retired, 44-year resident of the city, has been mayor since 2009.
Hemken said she decided to run again because she knows New Hope has “great potential.”
“I want to see New Hope grow but still adhere to its small-town feel,” she said.
In her time as mayor, Hemken highlighted housing revitalization efforts through the Scattered Site Housing Program; the attraction of a medical clinic, Hy-Vee, and industrial businesses to increase the tax base; the creation of a new city hall, community pool, and park complex; and an administrative citation ordinance which keeps “our city looking nice.”
Hemken said her top priorities in her next term would be to continue with a “smart growth” approach, encourage new business and support existing ones, support public safety institutions and continue to upgrade infrastructure like streets and parks.
“All this costs money,” Hemken warranted. “As we attract more businesses and housing, it will increase our tax base bringing income into the city. In the last 10 years, we have added over $220 million to the New Hope economy.”
Hemken has a degree in production management from the University of Minnesota, formerly overseeing operations at Honeywell. She is involved in the New Hope Women of Today, League of Women Voters, volunteers for the Robbinsdale School District, and sits on several advisory boards for local businesses and organizations.
More information at MayorHemken2020.com.
