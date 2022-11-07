Covenant Living of Golden Valley’s annual Christmas Craft Fair is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5800 St. Croix Ave. N., Golden Valley.

The resident-driven event is open to the public and will have plenty of unique items on sale in time for the upcoming holidays. Among the many goods will be handcrafted items, wood and needle crafts, baked goods, boxed lunches, and the return of “Grandma’s Attic,” which has gently used household items. There will also be local vendors at the craft fair selling a variety of items.

