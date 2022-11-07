Covenant Living of Golden Valley’s annual Christmas Craft Fair is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5800 St. Croix Ave. N., Golden Valley.
The resident-driven event is open to the public and will have plenty of unique items on sale in time for the upcoming holidays. Among the many goods will be handcrafted items, wood and needle crafts, baked goods, boxed lunches, and the return of “Grandma’s Attic,” which has gently used household items. There will also be local vendors at the craft fair selling a variety of items.
“We have dozens of volunteers here at Covenant Living putting in countless hours to help in making the craft fair happen — from creating items for sale throughout the year to the logistics of running the event itself,” Barbara Johnson, Covenant Living resident and craft fair coordinator said. “While all of the residents here at Covenant Living have varied interests, this is one event that brings so many people together for one common cause – raising money for our benevolent fund.”
The money raised at the craft fair is donated to Covenant Living’s Benevolent Fund, which provides support for residents who outlive their resources. The fund allows these Covenant residents to remain in their homes.
Covenant Living of Golden Valley is a faith-based, not-for-profit, continuing care retirement community.
