The holiday open house will take place at the Golden Valley History Museum, 6731 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley.

The Golden Valley Historical Society is presenting a series called “Voices in the Valley: Amplifying Underrepresented Histories in Golden Valley.” According to the society, the talks will highlight diverse community voices and histories as well as continue the dynamics of historical storytelling.

The first event, “Going Deeper with Just Deeds: Righting Old Wrongs and Fostering Justice Today,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the historic church, 6731 Golden Valley Road. Presenting speaker Maria Cisneros is the city attorney for the city of Golden Valley, a co-founder of the Just Deeds Coalition, and a past president of the Minnesota Association of City Attorneys.

