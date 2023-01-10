The Golden Valley Historical Society is presenting a series called “Voices in the Valley: Amplifying Underrepresented Histories in Golden Valley.” According to the society, the talks will highlight diverse community voices and histories as well as continue the dynamics of historical storytelling.
The first event, “Going Deeper with Just Deeds: Righting Old Wrongs and Fostering Justice Today,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the historic church, 6731 Golden Valley Road. Presenting speaker Maria Cisneros is the city attorney for the city of Golden Valley, a co-founder of the Just Deeds Coalition, and a past president of the Minnesota Association of City Attorneys.
Cisneros said the event “will present an opportunity to go deeper than past presentations (on the work of Just Deeds), highlighting developments and a context uniquely pertinent to Golden Valley.”
Through the work of Just Deeds and Mapping Prejudice, Cisneros said more examples of racial exclusion have cropped up.
“Those who put racially restrictive covenants in their houses’ deeds, decades ago, did not stop there,” Cisneros said in a press release. “They employed a symphony of interlocking, and sometimes more direct strategies to exclude based on race. This history might help us to reflect on how current policy discussions can also create exclusion, unintentionally or not.”
Originally from Robbinsdale, Cisneros lives in Golden Valley with her husband and four children in a home that had a racially restrictive covenant at the time her family bought it. While covenants like the one on Cisneros’ home are no longer enforceable, she was inspired to begin the work of Just Deeds in response to the discovery, as it would have prevented her husband and children from living in the home when the house was built in the 1950s.
More sessions in the coming months
The other two presentations in the “Voice in the Valley” series have also been scheduled.
The second, “Unrepresented Voices in Museums” will be led by Steve Boyd-Smith. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the historic church. Boyd-Smith is a local museum exhibit planner who has worked with organizations throughout the country.
According to the society press release: “Enlisting stories from a variety of museums, he (Boyd-Smith) will engage us in an important conversation about histories that have been erased, voices that are underrepresented in our museums, and the challenges and need for diverse representation and interpretation in Golden Valley, in Minnesota, and beyond.”
The third session “Elizabeth Scheu Close: Pioneering Mid-Twentieth Century Architect,” will be led by Jane Hession 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Brookview, 316 Brookview Parkway, Golden Valley.
Hession, a Minnesota-based author and architectural historian, will lead a discussion of her book, “Elizabeth Scheu Close: A Life in Modern Architecture.”
The session’s central focus, Close, was widely recognized as a pioneer of modern architecture and one of the few women who were practicing architects in the mid-twentieth century. She designed homes and public buildings around the state, including some in Golden Valley.
The “Voices in the Valley” series is an expansion on the historical society’s existing monthly history presentations.
“By hosting these dynamic speakers, we hope to help the community reflect on how we can turn what we learn into practical actions that build a healthier and more just Golden Valley,” said Elsa Kendig, historical society program co-chair.
The series was made possible by a $5,000 grant by the Union Pacific Railroad’s Community Ties Giving Program.
