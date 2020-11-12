The Golden Valley Community Foundation is welcoming the community members in Golden Valley and beyond to submit an application to serve on the foundation’s board or as an advisor to one of its service committees.
“While based in Golden Valley the foundation board of directors acknowledges that grants and services we provide have an impact on our neighbors in surrounding communities as well as Golden Valley,” Chair Dean Penk said. “Because of this, we decided to expand our board to include a broader range of people from communities that surround us. We are seeking individuals, business leaders and employees to join our community focused foundation.”
The foundation seeks engaged people interested in supporting the broad philanthropic work of the foundation and bolstering philanthropy as a viable opportunity to enhance the city’s west side. The foundation encourages those with experience and expertise in business, nonprofit, accounting, finance, sales, marketing, financial advising and education to apply.
Individuals interested in this opportunity should send an email of interest dean@gvcfoundation.org
Deadline for submission is Nov. 22.
The Golden Valley Community Foundation is a 501(c)3 philanthropic organization with the mission of enhancing the quality of life in Golden Valley and its neighbors. It has helped create events like Golden Valley Arts & Music Festival, Golden Valley PRIDE, The Golden Valley-St. Louis Park Artist Showcase and the Market in the Valley Farmers Market. It offers a year-round submission window for community funding requests as part of its Small Sparks mini grant program and has recently donated several COVID-relief grants to organizations and local businesses.
Info: gvcfoundation.org
