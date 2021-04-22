The 2021 Artist Showcase has awarded its annual people’s choice distinctions to four local artists. The showcase, hosted by SLP Friends of the Arts and Golden Valley Arts, opened virtually to the public in January. Winners were selected based on online voting in the online and Instagram galleries.
Winners include:
Favorite Artist Overall/Favorite Artwork: CM Evans’ “Remembering How Every Detail Is So Real And Every Flower Is Like A Mountain And Bees Are Like Eagles,” acrylic and pen on canvas. Evans is a St. Louis Park artist. Explore more at saatchiart.com/cmevans.
Runner Up, Favorite Artist Overall/Favorite Artwork: Juliana Lueneburg’s “Summer Solstice,” papercutting. Lueneburg has been creating art for the past 20+ years, exploring various art forms from music, painting, crafts, and collages.
Honorable Mention, Favorite Artwork: Sheila Asato’s “Walking with Dad,” digital painting printed on paper. Asato teaches online, at The Minnesota Center for Book Arts, and lectures on creativity, dreaming and health at the University of Minnesota. She combines drawing, watercolor and photography to create unique handmade books and textile designs.
Honorable Mention, Favorite Video Work: Brian Skalak’s “ROADTRIP.” Skalak is a multi-disciplinary creative based in Minneapolis and the founder and chief creative officer of Second Sight Visuals.
View the gallery in full at gvcfoundation.org/artistshowcase.
