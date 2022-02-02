A gun was recovered from a Crystal address as a search warrant was served in response to yesterday’s Richfield shooting, which left one South Education Center student dead and one critically injured.
The weapon recovered in Crystal is one of two guns undergoing ballistics testing to determine which was used in the incident, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a press conference late this morning. The other gun being tested was recovered at a Minneapolis address, he said.
Law enforcement served at least five search warrants last night in response to the shooting, which stemmed from an altercation possibly related to a previous dispute, according to Henthorne.
Jahmari Rice, 15, was killed in the shooting, which occurred around noon Feb. 1 near the school’s front entrance. Another South Education Center student, age 17, was still being hospitalized in critical condition late this morning, Henthorne said. A third victim, a 19-year-old student at the school, sustained minor injuries in the incident, the chief added.
These details emerged the morning after two suspects, also students at South Education Center, were arrested in connection with the shooting. Henthorne said charges were expected by Thursday for Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, and Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19. Both suspects, who are Minneapolis residents, are in custody.
The suspects immediately fled the scene before being arrested at separate addresses in Minneapolis, Henthorne said.
He stressed that there is no lingering danger to the community related to the shooting. “The shooting was not random," he said, noting that the five students involved in the incident knew each other.
Though the investigation is ongoing, he praised law enforcement, including the FBI and ATF in addition to Richfield Police, for bringing about a “swift resolution to a horrific and tragic incident.”
