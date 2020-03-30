A recent reader said, “Please write about coronavirus.”
When that’s all we’re hearing? I considered easing a Corona beer column into pandemic, but instead went out to pull buckthorn, the “shrub” which terrorizes wooded areas. I believe it resembles how coronavirus is devastating all our normal living patterns.
Spring, when the ground is soft, is a best time to pull smaller buckthorn by their shallow roots. I beat the roots against a tree to save the great forest soil for gardening, then clip the roots and put the thin trees into my annual preparation for “most valuable brush pile.” Roots on branches disqualify your pile from city pickup, so I dry them to use as fire kindling. These days I’m keeping one or two of the 6-foot, slender branches to gauge how far to stay away from others.
Commercial poisons kill buckthorn, but the OGP advises against that, even as we recommend the meditative act of pulling dandelions by hand. Weed-killing chemicals create a coronavirus type nightmare for bees and pollinators, leading to a lack of pollinators to help our food grow. No poisons on your yard gives you backup, in case food becomes scarce as toilet paper. Dandelion greens and other “weeds” are edible, and I don’t want stuff on them that harms me and the bees.
The OGP has long recommended hand pulling of weeds as a model for how to do war. We advocate organized negotiation for international schoolyard fights, or arrest and rehabilitative imprisonment for criminal terrorist actions. We oppose mobilizing the masses to kill with bombs and other weapons, because too much world warfare illegally kills civilians, as spraying weeds kills beneficial insects.
I’ve seen brief reference comparing coronavirus to the 1918 worldwide flu epidemic, but little or no mention of how infected WWI soldiers came home to die of flu or to help spread the epidemic. We have soldiers everywhere, and the military is now dealing with the quandary of socially isolating themselves.
They are also stepping up back home to deal with the health crisis. Most soldiers would love to come home, but what happens then? I hope immediate and comprehensive treatment, unlike the way PTSD has been inadequately treated or historically ignored; or the tragic neglect of veterans exposed to toxins like Agent Orange; or more recently, depleted uranium and the burn pits of Iraq. The difficulty is, the current coronavirus mobilization has us all being treated that haphazardly.
After my 1970-72 service as an army medic, I had opportunity to create the patient TV channel at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. One day, a puzzled nurse paged me to fifth floor and said, “I don’t get it, but Dr. Olness wants you to tell a story to this boy having an asthma attack.”
I did get it. My dad was severely asthmatic, and I was trained as a medic to stay calm in crisis. The doctor wanted a story to calm the patient down, mitigating the emotional stress that would only exacerbate the physical symptoms. We are having a worldwide crisis, much worse than asthma attack, and we can only hope our leaders are doing right by the physical aspects of the virus. The OGP is paging everyone to tell each other the stories to walk calmly through the horror.
Just one thing: Don’t tell the children about decorating homes and yards with TP at Halloween. They’ll deem you a grotesque profligate with precious commodities.
Further, know that there is a St. Corona, martyred about 170 A.D. She is called upon in times of pandemic, plague, and epidemic, and her story makes her sound tough enough to also be a good buckthorn buster.
Larry Johnson is a Golden Valley veteran, storyteller and National Chair for the Old Gardening Party. He can be reached at larryjvfp@gmail.com.
