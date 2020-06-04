Congratulations, Class of 2020!
This has got to be the craziest and most memorable way to end a chapter of our lives! However, despite all the obstacles that were thrown at us, we did it, and that itself deserves a round of applause.
There are many mixed emotions that I–and I presume all of you–are feeling. To quote Charles Dickens: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
And we are saying goodbye to all of it: Goodbye to the school bell that dictated our day, goodbye to our fellow classmates, goodbye to our hardworking school staff and faculty, goodbye to cramming for finals, goodbye to pep rallies, goodbye to school food. There are many things that we are saying goodbye to today, and as we say “hello” to our new experiences, we must not forget what we had here.
What I hope you take away most from Cooper High School is not the quadratic formula nor the function of the mitochondria, but the importance of our connections. Moving from Central Florida at the age of 14, I was not at all familiar with Minnesotans. But Cooper High School embraced me with open arms, and pretty soon I genuinely felt like I belonged.
These last few months especially have made me appreciate even more the importance of our connections. We have cheered our sports teams, applauded our performers, uplifted one another, volunteered to better our school and community, and yes, even commiserated together.
It seems unfair that for a class that deeply values connectedness, we are missing our prom, graduation and other milestones, but I know that we are not alone in celebrating our accomplishments. We might have to social-distance, but we will never be distant. I applaud and celebrate each of you for your academic achievements, your friendship, your kindness, your school pride and your community activism. I also thank you for befriending and welcoming this shy, young boy from Florida who had a terrible case of the butterflies on his first day of school.
I know that I was not the only recipient of acceptance here at Cooper. It is who we are as Hawks; we celebrate diversity and individuality as well, as welcome others into our Cooper family.
I will continue to practice what Cooper has taught me. I will bravely embrace new challenges and be open-minded and accepting of others as I embark on the next chapter of my life. If I had one regret here at Cooper, it is that I wasn’t able to connect with each and every one of you. But just like the Circle of Life, we are all connected through mutual friends and small, indirect acts of kindness. We are important, and we have weight on this Earth.
Never underestimate your impact.
Never forget your legacy.
We are Hawks, We fly!
Brandon Yang is the 2020 student council president and senior commencement speaker of Robbinsdale Cooper High School.
