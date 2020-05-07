The end of this precedented session of the Minnesota state legislature marks the conclusion of the remarkable career of State Representative Lyndon R. Carlson, Sr. Carlson is a Crystal resident who has represented constituents in overlapping areas of the northern suburbs since 1973. At 80 years of age, he has spent more than half his life (47 years) at the state capitol.
A former teacher and coach at Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis, Carlson has been a stalwart DFLer through good times and bad. Over nearly five decades, he has made a number of contributions to state governance, especially in finance and education: He was a two-time chair of the education committee (1981-1984 and 1987- 1997) and headed the finance committee from 2007-2010.
Let’s take a look at some other eye-catching longevities in Minnesota, the U.S. and beyond.
Legislative longevity
Carlson’s retirement brings an end to the longest streak of service in the Minnesota House. Coincidentally, the longest-serving state senator, St. Paul DFLer Richard Cohen, is also stepping down after 43 years. Cohen is tied for the longest consecutive service in the state senate with St. Paul DFLer John Marty, but the former gets extra props for serving an additional 10 years in the House.
These tenures exceed those of the longest-ever serving members of the Minnesota Senate. Donald Bright of Minneapolis and Julius Rockne of Zumbrota, a pair of conservatives in pre-party designation days, each served 36 years in the Senate and seven in the House, for a total of 43 years.
However, these local legislators can’t hold a candle to Wisconsin’s longest-serving legislator Fred Risser, a Democrat from Madison. A World War II veteran, Risser spent 64 years in the Wisconsin legislature, first in the Assembly and then the Senate prior to his retirement this spring.
At the national level, Minnesota’s longest-serving senator is Republican Knute Nelson, who served 28 years (1895-1923), after a two-year stint as governor. Incidentally, he served in the Wisconsin legislature, before moving to Minnesota. Minnesota’s longest-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives was Duluth DFLer James Oberstar, serving from 1975-2011. Unlike the other lawmakers, Oberstar was retired by the voters when he lost a re-election bid. His record might be soon unseated by Minnesota 7th District Congressman Collin Peterson who is seeking his 16th two-year term.
These numbers are peanuts to politicians representing other states in the nation’s capitol. Currently, the longest-serving U.S. Senators are Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Charles Grassley of Iowa, both having served 45 years in the Senate (although Grassley was also a House representative). Alaska Republican Don Young is the longest-serving U.S. House representative now, tying Carlson’s record of 47 years. Topping it all is the 59-year record of the late Michigan Democrat John Dingell (succeeded in office by his wife, Debbie). That surpasses the senate record of longevity by Robert Byrd of West Virginia, with 56 years of service, and another six in the House of Representatives.
Extensive executives
A number of executive officers also have had extensive careers. In Minnesota, it is Gov. Rudy Perpich, who served 10 years. That is short of the presidential record set by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who won four terms (the only U.S. President to skirt the two-term rule). Unfortunately, he died three months into his fourth term at the end of World War II, serving 12 years.
The current longest-reigning monarch is Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who has held the crown for 67 years. That’s five years short of the 72-year reign of French King Louis XIV, the so-called “Sun King” who famously remarked “Après moi, le deluge” (“after me, the flood”). He was prescient; his grandson Louis XVI and wife Marie Antoinette succeeded him and lost their necks to the guillotine during the French revolution.
At local levels, some mayors serve long tenures. In Milwaukee, current mayor Thomas Barrett has been in office for 50 years, and Richmond, Texas mayor Hilmar Moore served for 62. That is approximately double the tenure of all four mayors of the quad cities, Golden Valley’s Shep Harris, New Hope’s Kathi Hemken, Jim Adams in Crystal and outgoing mayor Regan Murphy of Robbinsdale.
Biblical best
Of course, the longevities of these elected officials are humbled by characters in the oldest book, the Bible. The legendary Methuselah from the Old Testament was said to have lived to 969 years old. That is 19 years longer than his grandson, Noah, whose life span may have been shortened a bit by the stress of having to put up with the flood.
But the Biblical legend, Adam, has the final word. According to the good word, Adam’s life spanned 930 years from the Garden of Eden to his banishment with his wife, Eve. As for Eve, initial partaker of the cursed fruit? The Bible offers no hint as to how long she lived.
Yet another example of another long-lasting legacy: misogyny.
