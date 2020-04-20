Like you, North Hennepin Community College has been transitioning and operating in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ‘new normal.’
I want to thank our faculty and staff who have made incredible efforts to transition 95% of courses and 100% of student services online in a very short period of time. I also want to thank our students for their patience, flexibility and persistence during this challenging time.
While we know the transition has been less than perfect, know that we are putting our best effort forward and will continue to be guided by these principles: to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of our faculty, staff, and students, and to enable students to complete the spring semester and progress toward their educational goal.
While the transition to remote instruction and services is up and running, we also recognize the challenges many of our students face, including stress and anxiety, technology issues, and learning online. These challenges can quickly turn into or worsen chronic absenteeism, meaning students miss at least 15 days of school in a year.
In response, NHCC is offering a variety of academic services and programming via video conferencing for students, including a counselor-led Connect and Cope series, DiversiTEA student-led discussions on social justice, Coffee Connection student hangouts, virtual game days, academic advising and tutoring sessions. In addition, students can access a wealth of technology resources, from how-to video demonstrations and expanded Wi-fi from our parking lots to a technology help desk live chat.
Amidst the transition, there have also been innovative solutions to traditional classroom courses. To quote music faculty member Heather McLaughlin, “With us all in isolation, online is one forum where we can gather and make music together, and it’s very powerful.” Piano students are recording themselves playing their individual parts that will be incorporated into one video performance.
Choir director Ryan LaBoy is embracing all that technology offers by launching “Keep Calm and Choir On,” a podcast about the power of singing together. Each week, NHCC students read extended biographies about featured guests and generate a list of interview questions. Ryan uses the student questions to frame interviews with various singers, conductors, composers, and music entrepreneurs. Once the newest podcast episode is released, students must listen to see if their questions were asked and complete a short reflection on a point of conversation that inspired them or piqued their curiosity. You can listen, too at choiron.buzzsprout.com.
Even basketball was moved online. Instructor Brandon Saude created video tutorials, and the college purchased basketballs for each student to use at home to practice.
As has been shared and reported in the news media, we recognize that individuals are experiencing racist remarks and stigma in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific incidents have been directed toward individuals of Asian-descent. Minnesotans and international students of Asian-descent indicate that their safety may be compromised because of increasing xenophobic and racist behaviors. As a diverse, equitable and inclusive community, North Hennepin Community College is committed to upholding a campus culture that is respectful and welcoming.
Discrimination, bias treatment or harassment toward our Asian community members will not be tolerated. We recognize that the richness of our diversity is our fundamental strength and fully support the Minnesota Department of Health in its anti-stigma campaign, “Viruses don’t discriminate, and neither should we.”
Jeff Williamson is interim president of North Hennepin Community College.
