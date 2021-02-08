I recently closed an IRA, and transferred it all into another account. A month after that I received a statement informing me that a balance still remained in the amount of a whopping $9.22.
After calling the 1-800 number, I settled on the “hold for the next operator” option. I’m not a fan of elevator music but I must admit the jazzy philharmonic version of Iron Butterfly’s “In A Gadda Da Vida” had my toes tapping. The agent picked up just before the drum solo and ran me through a series of questions before assuring me the $9.22 would be transferred in the next three days.
The next month I received another statement telling me I still had $9.22 in the closed IRA. I called again and this time was able to hear the entire drum solo (spoiler alert: it doesn’t sound quite the same when being played on a glockenspiel xylophone). When the agent finally picked up, he ran me through the same questions as I patiently answered each one. I expressed my concern of having to go through this again, so he gave me a reference number just in case something should go wrong.
The next month, I received the balance: $9.22. I began to wonder if it was even worth it to pursue the matter any further. Then it hit me: “This time I have a reference number!”
They had updated their music playlist while I was on hold, and though I couldn’t recognize the song, I was pretty sure the band was Murph and the MagicTones.
The reference number was not the free pass I dreamed it would be, and once again I was subjected to a litany of questions. I generously offered that they could donate the money, or use it for cupcakes at their next board meeting, as long as the account would be officially closed, but the gentleman assured me the money would be transferred in three days.
When the next statement arrived, I opened it with trepidation, then burst into tears as my eyes fell upon the balance.
This time I didn’t have the strength to call. The wound was too tender. I washed my hands of it and fed it into my shredder. “Take that!” I said, as the angry steel teeth turned the statement to confetti.
As the months passed, I began to feel guilty about the innocent trees being sacrificed just so I could have the cathartic joy of yelling, “Take that!” while shredding the periodic documents. I took a new approach. I only asked that they stop mailing the paper statements. The $9.22 could sit there until the day someone decided to look into all the accounts that have less than $10 in them, and clean house. I listened to the keyboard clicking away on the other end before the agent responded, “OK, it is all taken care of. Is there anything else?”
“No,” I replied. “That should do it. Thank you.”
How foolish I was to be tricked by the sound of clicking keys. The paper statements continued. It seems nobody wanted to be bothered with $9.22.
Now, it’s going on three years and I harbor a fantasy that some overzealous employee will put the entire amount into reckless high-risk investments. From the tiny acorn, a mighty oak will grow. Who knows? Maybe one of the few times I actually open the statement, my $9.22 will have blossomed into – dare I say it – $12.04.
