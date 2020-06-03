Here we are. We made it. High school has officially ended, and our next journey takes us into the vast, unknown wilderness of adulthood. These past four years filled with Friday night football games and stressful AP tests and awkward Google Meets have prepared us to conquer the mountain of challenges that face us in the world.
2020 has been completely unexpected. I remember sitting in the bleachers in the humid gym with wide eyes and a cheeky grin on the first day of senior year; anxious, but unaware of what would occur. The thought of losing prom. The thought of losing lunchtime conversations with friends. The thought of losing so many prominent events never crossed my mind. I sat there, somewhat naive, prepared to make this the best year of my life and leave a mark on Armstrong High School before this chapter of my story ended.
My senior year was jam-packed with life-changing moments. As president of the Student Council, I helped bring the once-overlooked organization back to the forefront of student and faculty minds. We held countless activities—from blood drives to Armstrong Idol—that aided and entertained the community; I am excited to witness Student Council grow and better itself, and ultimately, leave a long-lasting legacy at Armstrong. Uncommon to me, I joined the theater program late in the semester. Eagerness allowed me to accomplish a new feat. Although the performance was canceled, I stepped out of my comfort zone and pushed myself in the realm of acting.
We, as a class, had high hopes for this year and it came crashing down in March. Adults have shared throwback senior pictures on Facebook, school districts have planned events in the summer, and parents have continuously apologized to us; this support will never replace our senior year, but we will move forward.
Throughout this year, I have learned so much—patience, leadership, perseverance, dedication. I have fostered new connections with peers and teachers, strengthened relationships with friends and family, and discovered more about myself than ever before. This pandemic has illustrated the importance of living in the moment; for too long, I have worried about the future and only focused on upcoming tests or homework or presentations. Personally, I forgot what it truly meant to live. I will never be able to get that time back, but if others can learn from my mistakes then it is all worth it. The future will arrive, but the time we have now is precious. If we waste the present and only daydream of another reality, then we hinder our evolution during this stage of life.
This quarantine is something that we are going through, but it does not define who we are.
We made it to graduation. This is only the beginning and the best is yet to come. Nevertheless, we still have maturing to do, relationships to create, and adventures to experience. This is just another detour on the route to adulthood, and we are on the highway to a successful future.
Noah Peterson is the president of the Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Student Council.
