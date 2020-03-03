Who is in charge of taking care of our water? Water management has federal, state and local components. The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission is a collaborative local unit of government, made up of nine member cities. It was established in 1969 with the mission to reduce flooding. Over the years, its mission has expanded to also protect and improve lakes, streams, and wetlands within its borders.
History of success
The BCWMC Board of Commissioners is comprised of a representative and an alternate representative from each of its nine member cities: Crystal, Golden Valley, Medicine Lake, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, New Hope, Plymouth, Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park. The commission works closely with city staff, state and local agencies and many other organizations such as park boards and districts, nature centers, nonprofits and lake organizations. Together, they ensure that development projects adhere to standards and requirements; continue to implement flood abatement projects; monitor, study and model water bodies; implement water quality improvement projects; and partner with the public on education and outreach.
Since 2004, the commission has studied, designed, and constructed 33 water quality and flood control projects through a robust capital improvement program with funds levied by Hennepin County on behalf of the commission. To stretch the budget, the commission routinely receives funding through competitive grant programs from state agencies, Metropolitan Council, and Hennepin County. Funding from cities also augments many commission capital projects. Projects include creating or improving ponds, stream bank restorations to limit erosion, in-lake projects to tackle invasive species or phosphorus issues, water reuse projects and underground storage projects.
In total, the commission’s capital projects have prevented 1,900 pounds of phosphorus from entering our waters each year. Reducing phosphorus is key to preserving and/or improving water clarity, reducing algae growth and increasing oxygen for aquatic organisms. As with phosphorus, the capital projects have resulted in a significant reduction in sediment entering our waters too, which has improved water clarity and aquatic habitats.
Challenges still ahead
The commission and its partners have made significant progress in the last 50 plus years to reduce flooding and improve water quality. In fact, creek monitoring shows pollutants have decreased significantly. And, in 2014, Wirth Lake was removed from the impaired waters list for phosphorus after construction of commission and city projects in the watershed and at the lake outlet. Unfortunately, new challenges have emerged and we need active citizen participation to help solve them.
Chlorides from winter deicers are on the rise in our lakes and creeks, aquatic invasive species continue to spread and degrade our lakes, and stormwater runoff still carries leaves, grass clippings and other pollutants from most residential streets. Learn more about how you help us solve these issues by visiting saltsmart.info, adopt-a-drain.org, dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/ais/index.html, or bassettcreekwmo.org/learn-participate.
Dawn Pape is outreach and education coordinator for the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission. Comments are welcome at dawn@lawnchairgardener.com. Get information at bassettcreekwmo.org.
