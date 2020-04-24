“Why is this night different than all other nights?”
That question, asked at this time of the year for millennia by Jewish people all over the world, has particular relevance now. The inquiry is ritualistically made by the youngest Jewish person at a Passover Seder.
The answer this year is: the coronavirus.
Because of it, their ability to host their traditional spring Seder gatherings was impaired but not abrogated earlier this month.
While dwarfed by the human, economic and other tolls of the pandemic, the revision of these rites of spring has left a void among Jews the world over, including here in the quad communities.
Population and presence
Minnesota has an estimated 45,000-plus individuals who self-identify as Jewish, representing less than 1%,of the state’s total population (0.8%). They are among approximately 5.2 million Jews in the United States, although some estimates range up to nearly 7 million of the estimated 15 million world population of Jewry.
About 30,000 Jews live in Hennepin County, with approximately half as many in Ramsey County, and the balance scattered throughout the state, mainly in mid-sized regional centers like Rochester, Duluth,Mankato and St. Cloud.
Within the quad communities, the Jewish presence is most prevalent in Golden Valley, with two major organizations, the Jewish Families and Childrens Services and the National Council of Jewish Women lodged together in the glossy new Stillman Family Foundation Building on Golden Valley Road. The city also has a Jewish mayor, Shep Harris, serving his third term. New Hope has a vibrant, but smaller Jewish population, with fewer living in Robbinsdale and Crystal.
Seders scuttled
Due to the pandemic, few of them experienced conventional celebrations this month.
Seders marking the eight-day Passover Holiday, which was April 8-16 this year, usually occur on the first and sometimes second night of the commemoration. They have been traditionally conducted, in good times and bad, for nearly 2,500 years since the Jews’ epochal Exodus from bondage in Egypt.
The ceremony consists of reading of a special prayer book, known as a Haggadah, and partaking in a meal comprised of items that have symbolic religious significance, including matzah, the rather tasteless unleavened bread-substitute reflecting the haste with which the Jews departed; bitter herbs signifying the harshness of life in Egypt; an egg, signifying a new beginning of life; a shank of lamb symbolizing the placement of blood on door posts of Jewish homes so that the plague killing off Egyptian firstborn sons would pass over them, hence the name: Passover.
A few of the traditional features resonated particularly loudly this year like the portion including recital of the 10 plagues that vexed Egypt in the run-up to the Exodus, a series of afflictions and anomalies reminiscent of the contemporary coronavirus. Another segment presciently notes that, during the Seder, God “commands us to wash our hands” repeatedly, a practice familiar to everyone these days, everywhere these days.
The commemoration also consists of a number of ritualistic events. In addition to the asking by the youngest child of the “Why is this night” query and three others, all of the children after the meal search for hidden matzah, known as Afikomen, to win a cash reward, called gelt, as well as maintaining a cup of wine on the table and then opening the front door awaiting the arrival of the “spirit” of the prophet Elijah.
These affairs are usually conducted in the home, the center of Jewish life, joined by family, friends and guests. In recent years, there have been communal gatherings, usually at religious establishments, to supplant or supplement those at home.
But not this year. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic’s social gathering restrictions, most Seders were scuttled beyond immediate household members. Other kin, friends, neighbors and the like were not extended invitations or, if they were, declined them.
But the Jewish people are resilient, as they proven over the centuries. Modern technology helps a bit. Zoom and other video devices and virtual platforms, unthinkable to the Israelites wandering in the desert for 40 years after the Exodus and for millenia afterwards, allowed Seders to proceed beyond single households, although it wasn’t quite the same as everyone participating at a single site.
Jews are not alone in having to bypass traditional springtime religious practices this year. Religious and social gatherings for Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter were restricted or eliminated for Christians, while Muslims will modify their practices during the recognition of their Holy Month of Ramadan starting April 23.
It’s been a time for those of all religious faiths—and even those of none—to engage in what one rabbi referred to as “social distancing and spiritually connecting.”
Past practices
These limitations brought to mind past Passover practices. In my youth, our extended family would rotate the annual Seders at different households. The youths, including me, enjoyed the events but often chafed at the length of some of the in-home religious readings, which usually extended for hours.
As we aged, the undertakings diminished. As adults with families, we revived them, replete with all of the traditions and a few modern ones, augmented this year by Zoom.
There’s another old Jewish saying: “Next year in Jerusalem.”
Literally, the phrase refers to relocating to Israel. But, more generally, it is an expression of hope for a better future. It’s an apt aspiration for everyone of all religions—and non-religious believers as well—in these troubled times.
Marshall H. Tanick is a Golden Valley resident and a constitutional law attorney.
