Greetings to the Class of 2020!
Where do I begin? How do I put into words what each of you not only has meant to all of us at Cooper but also how you have continued to make your light shine, in spite of the challenges that have been placed before you.
Do NOT allow the past three months, out of your educational journey of 13 years be your defining moment, as a class, you are far too great to let that happen.
The class of 2020 will be greatly missed and all of us here can testify to your academic achievements, passionate performances in the arts and memorable competitions in athletics. Until now your education has been planned out for you. You generally knew what was going to be taught and then how you would be assessed to show what you had learned.
Well, as they say, things are about to get real! The thing about “real life” is that there are no longer daily targets written on a board to guide you. Learning becomes more difficult since most “real life” tests are unannounced. And for this class, your real-life tests started earlier for you than for the past graduating classes, as you had to experience these unexpected tests involving your character, ethics and empathy for others due to the unplanned Distance Learning.
It has been during the last part of your senior year, when instead of just focusing on yourselves, you as a class turned to each other. The cohesiveness, camaraderie and caring this class of 2020 has demonstrated will long be remembered.
A mentor of mine once told me, rather than being the “best in the world” strive to be the “best for the world.” By being the “best for the world” you will constantly be challenged to develop your unique talents and only you will be able to judge the success of your life. If you choose to be the “best for the world” the world will become your teacher and your growth won’t be based on speed, competition or trends. Your growth will be challenging, meaningful, fulfilling and, most importantly, lifelong.
So, to the class of 2020, know that I think you are amazing, you have been inspirational but above all you are HAWKTASTIC.
Good luck to each of you!
Frank Herman is the principal of Robbinsdale Cooper High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.