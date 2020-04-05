Wondering how to pass the time during this stay-at-home order given by the governor? This is a list of a few things you might consider that also take into consideration physical and social distancing. Perhaps you might challenge yourself to see how many you can complete.

1. Read a book

2. Write a book

3. Write a poem/haiku

4. Memorize some poetry

5. Balance time outside with time inside

6. Pick up litter from around your neighborhood

7. Learn a musical instrument

8. Practice a musical instrument

9. Practice yoga/stretching

10. Practice prayer/mediation

11. Wash the car

12. Wax the car

13. Call an old friend/family member

14. Make a scrapbook

15. Donate/get rid of half of your stuff

16. Make a blood donation

17. Volunteer, if you’re able, with Meals on Wheels, a local food shelf, or a food bank

18. Go fly a kite

19. Shine your shoes

20. Go birdwatching

21. Plan your next vacation

22. Be more mindful; focus on doing only one thing at a time

23. Start some vegetable/flower seeds

24. Take some photos

25. Bake or cook something that takes a lot of detail

26. Harass old friends on Facebook

27. Clean out and organize your junk drawer

28. Go for a walk

29. Sing or hum a song; doesn’t need to be while in the shower

30. Clean the basement

31. Create a family/friends gathering using Zoom or some other software

32. Work on a jigsaw puzzle

33. Go for a bike ride

34. See how long you can hold your breath

35. Send someone a greeting card or letter

36. Update your computer passwords

37. Organize and delete old emails

38. Avoid climbing the walls by climbing the stairs

39. Learn or study a world language

40. Write a letter to your senator/congressperson

41. Clean your stovetop

42. Organize old pictures

43. Take a long, warm bath

44. Complete your U.S. Census

45. Clean and lube up your bicycle

46. Learn something new via a TedTalk (ted.com)

47. Write a list of things for which you are grateful

48. Play with your animal friend(s)

49. Wash your animal friend(s)

50. See if you can stay away from your phone longer than you can hold your breath

51. See how long you can stay off your computer, too

52. Take a leisurely drive to a scenic destination, gas is cheap!

53. Do you taxes and file them if you’re owed a return

54. Give a heartfelt complement to someone

55. Clean your refrigerator

56. Defrost your freezer

57. Go fishing

58. Stay up late and go outside to see how many stars, planets and constellations you can identify

59. Play tennis

60. Give blood (I already said this, but it’s very important right now)

61. Create an art project

62. See if you can get that kite you flew out of the tree

63. Paint a room

64. Wash your floors

65. Vacuum your floors

66. Dust your apartment/condo/house

67. Delete files and documents you’re not using on your computer

68. Delete files you’re not using on your phone; think photos, videos, etc.

69. Delete more emails

70. See how long you can avoid looking at your retirement fund balance

71. Write a joke, and see if others find it funny

72. Listen to music

73. Watch cat videos on the internet

74. Set some goals for the year ahead

75. Begin or continue writing a diary

76. Start a blog

77. Play solitaire

78. Clean off your desk and organize drawers

79. Go camping

80. Clean your oven

81. Take a long bath

82. Pick up litter outside

83. Update your lightbulbs with energy efficient LED’s

84. Write a letter to the paper with things people can do while they’re physically distancing.

Daniel Johnson is a Crystal resident. Send comments to danielljohnson@gmail.com.

