Had he not died at age 61, my dad would have been 100 in May. When I was 61, I honored him with a 61-mile hike, raising money and awareness for the Old Gardening Party mission: keeping the world safe for children, gardening and storytelling. At 6:10 a.m. on my birthday, I got on the 61 bus at Fifth and Hennepin where the light rail goes to the Mall. In 1961, that site was Metropolitan Stadium where the Twins came to play ball.
Getting off the 61 bus at Highway 61, I walked to Lindstrom for a 6:10 p.m. ceremony at the Veterans Memorial. When we were kids, my brother and I went there with our grandpa to do a flag-raising. In the middle of teaching us how to respect the flag, he broke into tears, saying, “Boys, war is a horrible thing. I was in WWI. My brother died there, and I hope neither of you have to go.” I now know similar things were said by General Eisenhower, the hero president to my grandparents, my parents, and my whole family.
My mom and dad built a house one mile from the Mall, then a farm, when I was 2, so we could grow up in the country. Dad had funny stories about being city kids working on the farm to help out during the depression, so I worked on Bloomington farms through high school. Dad told me about running on his paper route to get done for other work, so I ran on mine. That led to track and cross country, and being in such good shape I aced the PT test in basic training. My reward? I got an early day’s leave to San Antonio, by myself, in required full dress uniform. Though getting away from the base was nice, it was the loneliest day of my life
On my dad’s birthday, my first asparagus poked up from my garden to hear the wail of mourning doves. That took me back to going out after breakfast to pick asparagus at my grandparents, hearing what I thought were “morning” doves. Today, there is plenty to mourn, but not fresh asparagus.
Grandma said: “Coffee grounds make the flowers grow better,” so we spread them carefully into the flower garden. When Grandpa took us fishing, he said: “Swedish worms love the grounds too,” so we judiciously raided the garden for bait. When we walked uptown, grandma would pay us a penny for a discarded popsicle stick, so she could mark her African violets. We learned that everything can be reused, and there should be no such thing as garbage.
I taught storytelling and video in the schools for many years. Because I’m in the OGP, I also started children’s gardens. Sometimes, the “behavior room” sent kids out to work with me in the garden and my job was to turn their anger inside out.
One time, as we dug compost into the soil, I told them, “Worms love it. We are making a Disneyland for Worms.” Another time (when Arnold Schwarzenegger was big), we were weeding. I told them weeds were stealing water and vitamins from our plants, so we needed to be “weed terminators.”
Of course, we didn’t just trash the weeds. We composted them so they’d do some good, turning into rich soil to make things grow. It was all part of the OGP recipe. The stories I learned from parents and grandparents, mixed with caring for the earth and her peoples, helped these children move toward joy of life and love of learning.
Larry Johnson is a Golden Valley veteran, storyteller and National Chair for the Old Gardening Party. He can be reached at larryjvfp@gmail.com.
