Molly Greenheck, of Golden Valley, has been named a member of TCF Financial Corporation’s Emerging Leaders Advisory Board. The board is made up of diverse, young professionals charged with bridging the generational gap that exists in modern banking and finance.
“It is important that, as a bank, we hear the voices of our younger leaders who are already reshaping how we do business and interact with each other. Their forward-thinking ideas will add a new dimension to our bank and help us to shape the way we think about banking for years to come,” said Gary Torgow, executive chairman of TCF Financial Corp.
The board will develop and execute educational financial literacy and financial wellness events tailored to the needs of future generations, advise on ways to attract and retain talent, and help better position the bank as a socially responsible leader in the financial sector.
Plans are underway to expand the board after the completion of the Huntington and TCF merger later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.