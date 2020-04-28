To the Editor:
As I look out on my backyard, I see a pond. Above to my left are tall trees. Sitting on an overhanging branch is an adult great horned owl looking over the pond and toward the owl’s two owlets that are across the pond on their own overhanging branches.
I walk down a trail which goes around the pond and to a nature preserve beyond. I come upon the first owlet. It is looking towards the pond, and as I walk by, its gaze follows me, doing that amazing 360-degree turn of its head that owls are so known for. It blinks, staring straight at me. It is very calm and peaceful.
I walk further and come upon the second owlet. It is a bit younger as it has more down and less feathers. It reminds me of a small teddy bear with tiny undeveloped ears, not yet turned into the great horned owl ear spikes. I continue on my walk through the nature preserve.
The next day, I observe that the two owlets have somehow come together on the same branch, huddled together, like siblings wanting to still be in the nest. They both gaze at me quietly as the parent owls look on further away. I have seen both parents around the pond, flying back and forth to the owlets, feeding them their local kill. It is mesmerizing.
During the night, I hear the adult owls hooting, but the owlets apparently screech for their first year of life. I always wondered what that sound was. As I view this gift of nature, I am thankful for the small respite from the hustle and bustle of normal life. Pond life is never a dull moment.
Carol Kuelbs
Golden Valley
Editor’s note: Want to see if you can spot the owls and owlets yourself? Kuelbs reports that the owls are in the General Mills Nature Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.