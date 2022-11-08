BC21-guideMayor-Graves.jpg

April Graves


Mike Elliott

April Graves won the Nov. 8 election for the Brooklyn Center mayor's seat, defeating incumbent Mike Elliott

Graves received 54% (4,320) of the total votes cast, while Elliott received 45.56% (3,645) of the votes.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

