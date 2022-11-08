April Graves won the Nov. 8 election for the Brooklyn Center mayor's seat, defeating incumbent Mike Elliott
Graves received 54% (4,320) of the total votes cast, while Elliott received 45.56% (3,645) of the votes.
Graves was the first woman of color elected to serve on the Brooklyn Center City Council when she was elected in 2015.
She works in youth violence prevention for the Minneapolis Department of Health.
Elliott, a Liberian refugee and Brooklyn Center’s first Black mayor, was elected to his first term as mayor in 2018, defeating long-serving Mayor Tim Willson.
Elliott, at times with great controversy, has led the city's efforts to reform the city's public safety response following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center Police Officer in 2021.
Graves was among those who criticized Elliott's approach.
“I am concerned about how the current reform work is being done,” Graves wrote in her Sun Post Voters Guide. “The current Mayor drafted the public safety resolution without the input of city staff and city council, called a press conference the day after sending it out to us via email and tried to force us to vote on sweeping reforms that we had yet to even discuss as an elected body. This tactic has been used by him repeatedly during his tenure as Mayor. Though I agree policing reforms are necessary, I do not believe the way to achieve them is by allowing one person to use the political climate to create the narrative that any disagreement to his ideas is equal to a lack of understanding about the issue and an unwillingness to do anything about it."
Graves was endorsed by outgoing Councilmember Dan Ryan, as well as former City Manager Curt Boganey, who was fired by the council in the wake of the Wright shooting.
In the primary election, Graves received the most votes in a field of four candidates.
