According to a Robbinsdale Area Schools press release, high school students in the district are graduating in four years at a rate of 84.6 percent, which is the highest rate in 10 years and higher than the Minnesota average of 83.6 percent. The district includes Robbinsdale Cooper, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Robbinsdale Academy-Highview high schools.
The Minnesota Department of Education’s April 25 offers a detailed breakdown by demographic:
• American Indian RAS students graduated at a rate of 62.1 percent (18 individuals) in 2022. In 2021 it was 82.4 (14 individuals). The statewide graduation rate was 61.3 percent (1,308 individuals) in 2022.
• Asian RAS students graduated at a rate of 90 percent (63 individuals) in 2022. In 2021 it was 91.4 (64 individuals). The statewide graduation rate was 87.3 percent (3,913 individuals) 2022.
• Black or African American RAS students graduated at a rate of 84.8 percent (272 individuals) in 2022. In 2021 it was 77.8 percent (228 individuals). The statewide graduation rate was 73.5 percent (5,704 individuals) in 2022.
• Hispanic or Latino RAS students graduated at a rate of 76.1 percent (121 individuals) in 2022. In 2021 it was 68.5 percent (85 individuals). The statewide graduation rate was 69.3 percent (4,911 individuals) in 2022.
• There was no data on the categories of “Indigenous Peoples” or “Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander” RAS students.
• White RAS students graduated at a rate of 88.7 percent (329 individuals) in 2022. In 2021 it was 89.6 percent (327 individuals). The statewide graduation rate was 88.4 percent (40,618 individuals) in 2022.
• RAS students with two or more races graduated at a rate of 85.7 percent (66 individuals) in 2022. In 2021 it was 88.9 percent (64 individuals). The statewide graduation rate was 79.2 percent (2,068 individuals) in 2022.
• Female RAS students graduated at a rate of 85.6 percent (445 individuals in 2022. In 2021 it was 84.9 percent (393 individuals). The statewide graduation rate was 86.1 percent (29,596 individuals) in 2022.
• Male RAS students graduated at a rate of 83.5 percent (425 individuals) in 2022. In 2021 it was 81.4 percent (385 individuals). The statewide graduation rate was 81.1 percent (28,990 individuals) in 2022.
