Goodwil-Easter Seals Minnesota is moving its Brooklyn Park e-commerce facility from the southern part of the city north, near Champlin Park High School.

Since 2016, the 501(c)3 nonprofit has had an e-commerce operation in the 40,000 square foot distribution center located at 7051 W. Broadway.

This June, Goodwill plans to move to the 100,000 square foot facility at 10501 Winnetka Ave. N.

The move will be complete by June 21, and part time and full time positions will be available at the site with wages ranging from $12.80 to $21 an hour.

