The Golden Valley Police Department announced that the department will not collect gifts this year for Toys for Tots. The decision was made to limit contact with the public and officers.

In lieu of the decision, the department is asking residents to donate to the KARE 11 drop off site at 811 Olson Memorial Hwy. or to the Toys for Tots headquarters at 767 Eustis St., St. Paul.

KARE 11 drop-off organizers also asked that financial donations be made instead of toy donations this year. Financial donations allow the Marines to buy toys more efficiently based on need, which is ideal due to its decision to not host outside volunteers this year. KARE 11 will continue to host a tent at the dropoff site through Monday, Dec. 14.

Info: minneapolis-mn.toysfortots.org

Tags

Load comments