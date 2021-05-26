Golden Valley city officials are moving forward with a revamp of Human Rights Commission, with the City Council approving the first reading of a related ordinance change May 18.
The new commission will include much of the duties of the HRC combined with the ideals of the city’s temporary task force Rising TIDES.
The task force focuses more exclusively on the issues, of diversity, equity and inclusion. It was created for a six-month stint, but the council granted it a 12-month extension last June. With the task force set to expire, the merger was planned so its work would not “just go away,” said Equity and Inclusion Manager Kiarra Zackery.
Zackery added that the merger would allow the work to continue in a permanent, city-appointed body.
The proposed name for the new group is the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. It will remain responsible for recognizing someone with the annual Bill Hobbs Award, host discussion and educational events, and continue land acknowledgment work like the Just Deeds Program.
The new commission is expected to begin work in July.
HRC Staff Liaison Kirsten Santelices said that the HRC and Rising TIDES had formed a subcommittee in support of the change, and that members of both groups would be automatically appointed to the new body if they wished. According to a memorandum, the new commission will whittle itself down to nine members as terms expire over the next several years.
The city is also in the process of revamping its police oversight group, the Civil Service Commission, to a new commission. The details of the commission are being set by a separate task force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.