After realizing people were losing jobs and income due to COVID-19, Danielle Lee, an eighth-grader at Hopkins North Junior High, started thinking about how pet owners were going to afford pet food and supplies.
Lee had seen food drives and how free libraries were turning into food pantries but didn’t see anything for pet food.
Lee and her family are also pet owners and have foster dogs, so she decided to find a way to help pet owners get the food they need for their animals in this economic crisis.
To do so, the Golden Valley teen came up with a pet supply box, where people can get supplies safely for their pets, and others can donate food and supplies to help replenish the box.
First, she began stocking the box on her own, which is located curbside outside her home, at the intersection of Plymouth and Zeeland avenues.
To promote it, she created a sign that read: “PET FOOD - Need some? Take some! Have some? Leave some!”
There is a cash donation box where people can support the cause to keep the pet supplies flowing.
“It caught on and people were utilizing it and donating,” said her mother, Julie, of her daughter’s pet supply box.
Supplies have included food, cat litter, Timothy hay for rabbits and small animals and hummingbird nectar.
The project took off even further when she posted it on social media, including a post on Instagram, which was seen by St. Louis Park children’s book author Abby Cooper. Cooper was prompted to stop by to donate. She also gave Danielle a bag of books for her efforts.
“I was so impressed and inspired when I heard about Danielle’s project. What a compassionate, caring thing to do, and what an enormous service she is providing to people and their pets,” said Cooper, who is also a dog owner. She met Danielle last fall during a writing workshop at North Junior High. “In these tough times, Danielle is the perfect example of how one person can make a big difference.”
Danielle also promoted the pet supply box on the Next Door app, where she received a private message from a woman in Plymouth, who was isolating and needed a special kind of dog food for her pet.
In response, the Lees delivered two large bags to the woman.
“It makes me really happy and proud of myself to know that I’m helping other people and their pets,” Danielle said. “It’s really cool to think that by doing something like this, people have a safe and free place to come to get food for their pets. And I think it’s also really cool that people are coming together to help each other out and donate to this needed cause.”
Her mother is also proud of her daughter for coming up with this act of kindness all on her own.
“What I really love is that she thought of this idea ... and really seeing her inspired to help people and pets,” Julie said.
Danielle created the pet supply box a month ago and she “plans to keep it going as long as there’s a need in the community.”
