Golden Valley will present its 2021 State Of The City virtually 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5. All members of the community are invited to attend.
The annual State Of The City reports the city’s accomplishments of the past year and previews goals for the coming year.
The event will be broadcast on Cable Channel 16, online, and may be accessed via phone. The presentation will be available for replay on the city website. Access information is available at goldenvalleymn.gov.
For more information, call 763-593-8001.
