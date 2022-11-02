Bob Zagaros (left), president and owner of Bergstrom Studio, and Cindi Bergstrom Kranz (right), buyer and owner of Bergstrom Studio, are presented a plaque by Golden Valley Rotary Club President Mary Timmons. The Rotary recognized the jewelry business as its 2022 Business of the Year in late October.
Jeweler Bergstrom Studio has been named the 2022 Business of the Year by the Golden Valley Rotary Club.
The club wrote that the business was selected for “their commitment to operating with unquestionable integrity and high standing in the Golden Valley community; for providing a lifetime promise to their customers to provide only the finest jewelry backed by the finest service in an intimate setting; for being an ethically sourced jeweler that guarantees their diamonds are conflict-free.
The club continued: “Golden Valley Rotary Club believes that Bergstrom Studio of Golden Valley exemplifies Rotary’s motto of ‘Service-Above-Self.’”
Bergstrom Studio Co-owners Bob Zagaros and Cindi Bergstrom Kranz were presented with the award Oct. 28 at their business on 669 Winnetka Ave. N.
One local business is recognized by the club every October as part of Rotary International’s “Community Economic Development Month.” The program is in its 16th year. A chosen business “exemplifies and shows leadership in good works in the community; is perceived to be a good employer in the community; and is perceived to observe high ethical standards, integrity, competence, and professional contributions in its industry” said the club.
Recent winners include J-Hap and Cornerstone Creel (2021), Best Wishes Floral (2020), Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis (2019), and Tennant Company (2018).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.