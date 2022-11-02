P203CO_GVbizofyear.jpg

Bob Zagaros (left), president and owner of Bergstrom Studio, and Cindi Bergstrom Kranz (right), buyer and owner of Bergstrom Studio, are presented a plaque by Golden Valley Rotary Club President Mary Timmons. The Rotary recognized the jewelry business as its 2022 Business of the Year in late October.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Jeweler Bergstrom Studio has been named the 2022 Business of the Year by the Golden Valley Rotary Club.

The club wrote that the business was selected for “their commitment to operating with unquestionable integrity and high standing in the Golden Valley community; for providing a lifetime promise to their customers to provide only the finest jewelry backed by the finest service in an intimate setting; for being an ethically sourced jeweler that guarantees their diamonds are conflict-free.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments