The committee that plans the annual Golden Valley Pride Festival has postponed the festival to later this summer due to uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will move from its planned date, June 13, to Aug. 29.
In a statement to the public, the committee wrote: “In light of recent developments regarding COVID-19, it was critical we plan ahead and make decisions now regarding the 2020 Golden Valley Pride Festival. It is with the health and safety of all involved in mind that we have decided to postpone this year’s celebration from the original date.”
The statement continued: “We know how important Pride is to all of you. Rest assured it is to us as well! The sense of community, togetherness, and support is so important—especially at a time like this. It reflects who we are as a community and it is why this festival is so meaningful. We will still celebrate our diversity and pride, but will do so in a way that is safe and supportive for all participants.
We will continue to monitor this constantly changing environment and provide further updates as needed. Thank you for your support!”
This will be the fifth year that Golden Valley has hosted the suburban LGBTQ-friendly festival. The event takes place rain or shine.
Golden Valley is oft-cited as having the highest number of gay couples, married or unmarried, per capita than any other city in Minnesota. The finding originates a compilation of census data by a UCLA Williams Institute study. The most recent census (in 2010), found that per 1,000 households, about 22 respondents self-identified as gay. That number could be higher, as the question has an option for those that prefer not to respond.
Though a celebration of diverse gender and sexual identities, co-chairs invite all to eat, drink, listen to live music, meet local businesses and organizations, and take part in activities like giant inflatables and bean bag toss.
For information, visit goldenvalleypride.com.
