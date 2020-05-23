Golden Valley Pride cancels August date for virtual June celebration

The organizers of Golden Valley Pride have decided to cancel an in-person festival in 2020 altogether. The event was originally slated for June 13 but was postponed to Aug. 29 as pandemic uncertainty set in. Now, the organizing committee has announced that while no physical festival will occur this year, a month of celebration will be conducted virtually via the organization’s website and social media channels.
Organizers said the festivities will include printable coloring pages, drag queen story hour, photo submissions and “a special look at our sponsors who have been committed to the Golden Valley Pride Festival.”
The annual festival began in 2016 and attracts 5,000 attendees each year and more than 90 community groups and exhibitors. It was the first suburban pride festival in Minnesota. The next traditional Golden Valley Pride Festival will take place in June 2021.
More gay couples, married or unmarried, reside in Golden Valley than any other city in Minnesota. This according to census data from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. In the 2010 census, 22 out of every 1,000 Golden Valley households, or 2.2 percent, self-identified as gay. It is speculated that the number is higher due to households that did not identify themselves.
“The Golden Valley Pride Festival was born five years ago out of a love for our city and an interest in celebrating the growing diversity we see in our community. That love and support continues to grow and is more important this year than ever before,” said Fernando Urbina, the festival chair. “Celebration comes in many forms. Let’s spend the month of June virtually showing how inclusive our community really is.”
