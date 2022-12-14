The Golden Valley Police Department reports that recent vehicle thefts have been to the detriment of owners of specific cars.
“From October through Dec 6, 2022, Golden Valley police have taken close to 18 stolen vehicle reports, with 95% being Kias and Hyundais,” wrote Police Chief Virgil Green in a release published Dec. 8.
Thefts of the cars are happening across the state and nation.
Green said the two car models are being singled out due to information circulating on social media on how to easily start the vehicles without a key.
“TikTok videos are showing these groups of teenagers how to steal the vehicles in a matter of seconds or minutes. Most, if not all, of these vehicles are later recovered by other agencies,” Green said.
Car and Driver recently reported that the vulnerability is in 2011-2021 Kia vehicles and 2015-2021 Hyundai vehicles that are started with a traditional key (push-to-start models are exempt). Thieves are able to start the engine due to a missing anti-theft component in the engine. Car and Driver also reported the existence of several class-action lawsuits related to the issue.
Green recommended that owners of the affected vehicles contact a dealership to purchase an anti-theft device and install a GPS system in the vehicle to locate it in the event of theft.
So far, the bulk of the thefts in Golden Valley have targeted cars in driveways and apartment complex parking lots between midnight and 5 a.m. Typically, suspects arrive in a group, break into the car via a rear window, and start the engine without a key.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.