The Golden Valley Police Department reports that recent vehicle thefts have been to the detriment of owners of specific cars.

“From October through Dec 6, 2022, Golden Valley police have taken close to 18 stolen vehicle reports, with 95% being Kias and Hyundais,” wrote Police Chief Virgil Green in a release published Dec. 8.

