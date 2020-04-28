City-offered recreational activities have fallen to the wayside amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Golden Valley rec officials are pushing on with the rollout of online virtual recreation classes, VirtualREC. It hinges on the success of HomeRECed, a free daily program the department has been offering since March 23.
According to the website, VirtualREC is just like traditional recreation programs “modified to fit today’s stay-at-home lifestyles.” Instead of meeting at Brookview or a community gym, instructors will send registered participants a supply list and videochat link. Participants can then be guided through whatever activity they signed up for from the comfort of their own home.
Recreation Supervisor John Stutzman said the department has networked significantly since Golden Valley buildings and activities closed March 13.
“We’ve been working with colleagues around the metro – and around the state and nation, actually – on what we can do to keep providing services. This question is being asked by so many right now,” he said.
Growing momentum
Ten days after city activities were canceled, the department made its first foray into virtual activities with HomeRECed. The department committed to one free video per day and, to date, have kept that promise. Videos include beginner yoga, golf skills, a DIY fire starter tutorial, at-home crafts and trivia.
“Really, HomeRECed is just a, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can do to help people at this time to keep them active, thinking and moving,” said Stutzman. He said it was the success of those classes that “grew the momentum” for more cyber offerings.
VirtualREC, while not set to replace the free HomeRECed activities, is that next step. It brings back commonly offered programs like taekwondo, self-defense classes and art workshops. It’s a success for the department, which had to get the contractors who instruct the classes on board to move forward.
Stutzman said the department is planning some classes to be generated in-house. For now, classes instructed by Golden Valley staff will be made available through a pre-recorded video. Many of the classes involving contractors will follow that model, though Stutzman said there had been some interest from them to use interactive videochat to work more closely with participants.
Participants will also have to get the supplies on their own, but class registration costs will cost less than an in-person class.
Stutzman said the department is open for feedback, suggestions and ideas as it advances its virtual rec programs.
“Obviously, this is a continued process,” he said. “This situation has challenged us to find new ways to serve the community and think outside of the box.”
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.