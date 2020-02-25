The Pennsylvania Woods Nature Area, a 23-acre parcel of land near Rhode Island Avenue in Golden Valley, will receive $50,000 in habitat restoration in 2020.
The restoration plan includes the removal of invasive species buckthorn, a plant that chokes out native vegetation. According to the city, the presence of buckthorn is so severe in the area that is has “shaded out the majority of the ground cover in the area.” The area has been identified due to the presence of historic maple basswood trees.
The buckthorn will be replaced with native plantings that better coexist with local fauna and improve water quality. This is especially important due to the nature area’s containment of the DeCola ponds change, which is undergoing other significant improvements to mitigate ongoing flooding problems.
The project is funded through a Minnesota DNR grant and is expected to begin in late 2020.
