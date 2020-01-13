Golden Valley city officials will host a moderated public forum on narrow lots 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Golden Valley City Hall.
Single-family residential properties in the community come in a variety of shapes and sizes. A vast majority of residential lots were created under regulations that require at least 80 feet of width and at least 10,000 square feet of area per lot. However, pockets of the city were planned before those rules were in place, resulting in blocks of properties that are 60, 50 or 40 feet wide. Some areas are as small as 5,000 square feet.
In October, the Golden Valley City Council directed staff members and the planning commission to research the issue. The direction came in response to concerns about recent development pressures on narrow lots.
Two surveys are also available until Friday, Jan. 31. They ask residents various questions regarding their feelings or experiences about lot size regulations. Those living on a narrow lot will receive one survey, while those living on non-narrow lots will receive a separate survey. Postcards containing specific links to the online survey were mailed to every single-family residential property in late December or early January.
To avoid residents accidentally completing the wrong survey, the city did not publish the survey online. Residents should refer to their postcard to complete the survey.
For more information, visit goldenvalleymn.gov/planning/housing/narrow.php or contact the planning department at 763-593-8030.
Action will likely be decided in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.