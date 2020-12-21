The Golden Valley City Council recognized the winners of the annual Bill Hobbs Award and the Martin Luther King Human Rights essay contest at its Dec. 15 meeting. Winners videochatted with the council upon receiving their awards.
The winners of the Bill Hobbs award are Helene Johnson and Peter Knaeble. The award was established in 1999, after first award winner and 30-year human rights commissioner William Hobbs. Both were awarded for their efforts in the community.
Johnson received the award for “promoting understanding and interconnectedness within the community” within her roles in the Golden Valley visioning process, the Envision Connection Project Board and the Golden Valley Community Foundation. Johnson founded Global Golden Valley in 2012, which highlights, celebrates and connects individuals from different cultures within the city.
Johnson said she had been involved in similar envisioning processes around the state, so decided to take part in the same process in her city of residence. She was surprised by the “wonderfully skilled and wonderful contributors” that she met, and became more heavily involved in the community as time went on.
“I really have been delighted to be part of the community, and really was surprised about this award,” she said.
Knaeble was nominated for his “leadership” and dedication to ensuring the City of Golden Valley is a welcoming and inclusive community for all.” He is the founder of Golden Valley PRIDE, a LGBTQ+ rights celebration held at Brookview each year.
Knaeble said he appreciated his nomination and thanked the other Golden Valley PRIDE committee members.
“2020 was supposed to be our fifth annual, and we had a big celebration planned. We look forward to doing something in 2021 so we’ll look to see how that develops,” Knaeble said.
Young writers
Two youth essayists, Amaya Young and Aya Ouazizi, were chosen as winners for the Martin Luther King Human Rights Contest. This is the fourth year the Human Rights Commission has accepted written submissions from local youth on a human rights topic and selected winners.
First place went to Young, a freshman at Armstrong High School, whose essay was titled “To Be A Good Ally.” Young said she was inspired by spring protesting and the discussions it caused. Ouazizi, a sophomore at Armstrong, took second for her essay “Intimate Strangers.” Ouazizi said she is very passionate about human rights issues, and that she had “always wanted to participate in something like this.”
Winners received a cash prize and have been invited to speak at Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, which will be a virtual Jan. 17 event.
