The Golden Valley Historical Society and CCX Media will premiere a collaborative mini-documentary on the history of Golden Valley 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
The virtual event will include a live discussion on the importance of preserving Golden Valley’s history, a showing of the 33-minute documentary and a post-showing “reminiscing” time when viewers can submit questions through Facebook.
The premiere will be recorded and replayed at 7 p.m. Sunday Sept. 20, on CCX Media Channel 799/12. The in-studio event will be available for ongoing viewing at ccxmedia.org. The 33-minute video will be available for ongoing viewing at goldenvalleyhistoricalsociety.org.
CCX Media has served Golden Valley and eight neighboring northwest suburbs for over 30 years and is in the midst of producing a history video for each city. Documentaries for Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth, and Robbinsdale can be found at ccxmedia.org/city_programs/our-towns-story.
“Our Town’s Story – Golden Valley” explores the natural amenities, area settlement, civic activities, educational organizations and development stages that shaped the area over the years. Individuals interviewed for the video included members of the Golden Valley Historical Society, past and current political figures and community residents.
For directions on how to connect to the event, go to ccxmedia.org/city_programs/our-towns-story/ or contact Dave Kiser at 763-278-4169 or dkiser@ccxmedia.org.
