The Golden Valley Historical Society has put out an open call for photos, postcards, maps, and other items that might help tell the story of Golden Valley. The society will review and chat with visitors to a booth at the Sunday, March 8, winter Market in the Valley 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookview, 316 Brookview Parkway S., Golden Valley.
The society recently secured a $9,650 grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund to prepare a historic context study of the city. The society has hired a consultant to assist them with the task of finding new items for the city’s collection.
“This study will provide a fascinating overview of the city’s broad patterns of historical development,” said Teresa Martin, a volunteer who helped to secure the grant. “It will be useful for many types of preservation planning activities, including helping Golden Valley residents and leaders to make smart planning decisions regarding shared historic resources.”
A scanner and copier will be available to record documents. If someone wishes to donate an item, the society will be able to start that process. Questions can be directed to gvhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
