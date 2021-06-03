The Golden Valley Historical Society announced plans to reopen its museum after a 15-month closure Saturday, June 12. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 6731 Golden Valley Rd.
The museum’s current exhibit, “Golden Valley: No Place Like Home,” presents the history of Golden Valley from pre-European contact to today. The topics of more than 20 displays include natural history, Native American life and early pioneer families. Twentieth-century topics include Golden Valley High School, the first Byerly’s Foods, Golden Valley Garden Club, Ewald Bros. Dairy, Golden Valley Fire Department, civil rights and human rights and game-changing inclusiveness in city leadership. The exhibit received an award from the American Association for State and Local History in 2020.
Visitors to the museum are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, unless otherwise noted at the museum’s entrance.
The society also recently capped a citywide historical context study, a 102-page document that tracks and evaluates Golden Valley’s historic resources. The work was funded in part through a grant from the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant. The study is available to view on the society website.
The “little white church” that the museum is built onto is also taking wedding and other reservations. The historic church was built in 1882, and seats 80 people.
