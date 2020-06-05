The American Association for State and Local History announced May 25 that the Golden Valley Historical Society is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for its Golden Valley: No Place Like Home museum exhibit. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 75th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.
The exhibit has been on view since the society’s museum opened in 2018 at 6731 Golden Valley Road. The exhibit presents the history of suburban Golden Valley from pre-European contact to today. More than 20 displays include topics like natural history, Native American life, and early pioneer families. Twentieth century topics include Golden Valley High School, the Golden Valley Garden Club, Ewald Dairy and the Golden Valley Fire Department.
Society president Ken Huber said he was “honored” to have the chapter recognized at the national level.
To make the exhibit a reality, the society procured eight grants totaling more than $200,000 over the course of five years. Leading the exhibit planning process was Crystal Boyd.
For more information about the society, visit goldenvalleyhistoricalsociety.org. The museum is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.