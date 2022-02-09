President Barack Obama visits the Honeywell plant in Golden Valley in 2012. This photo is preserved in the Golden Valley Historical Society archives with other materials related to Black history in the city.
(PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOLDEN VALLEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY COLLECTION)
The Golden Valley Historical Society is offering a glimpse into its collections in honor of Black History Month with its latest program “It Happened in Golden Valley: African American and Black History in the GVHS Archives.” The virtual presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
The presentation will share items in the society’s collections related to the Black community and notable racial events within the city. These include records of the earliest known Black families in Golden Valley, celebrations of Black History Month in the 1980s, and the foundation of the city’s Human Rights Commission, along with a discussion on gaps in the city’s racial history and how they could be addressed.
The project is supported by a $9,900 grant from the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants Program and the Golden Valley Historical Society. A future program will share the project’s additional work on identifying Native American resources in the archives.
“A thorough process to comb through the society’s archives has already yielded more than 100 items related to Black history in Golden Valley,” contractor Crystal Boyd said. “This project will ultimately expand knowledge of the city’s history, improve public access to the archives, and honor the lived experiences of Black community members.”
Boyd is the president of Crystal Boyd Consulting LLC., and provides grant writing and project management services for non-profit organizations. Boyd earned her master’s degree in museum studies from the University of Colorado, and she has worked with museums for 17 years.
The program is the society’s first-ever virtual offering. The decision to host virtually is due to the current omicron spike, the small size of the venue, and the city of Golden Valley’s declaration of a public health emergency.
To access the meeting link, visit bit.ly/3s9KpkB and enter meeting number 252 629 8674.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.