The Minnesota Historical Society has awarded two grants to the Golden Valley Historical Society. A $9,650 grant will be used to hire a consultant to develop a historic context study for the city, and $5,400 grant will be used to hire a consultant to create a disaster plan.
The society was among many other that received grants totaling $450,000. The funds were appropriated from the state, which will give a total of $12.85 million in Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants between 2020 and 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.