The Minnesota Historical Society has awarded two grants to the Golden Valley Historical Society. A $9,650 grant will be used to hire a consultant to develop a historic context study for the city, and $5,400 grant will be used to hire a consultant to create a disaster plan.

The society was among many other that received grants totaling $450,000. The funds were appropriated from the state, which will give a total of $12.85 million in Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants between 2020 and 2021.

Info: mnhs.org/preservation/legacy-grants.

Tags

Load comments