The Golden Valley Garden Club invites the community to hear the presentation “Integrated Pest Management” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Brookview Valley Room (first floor), 316 Brookview Parkway S., Golden Valley. The presentation will be led by Vera Krischik.
According to a press release, people are invited to “learn how to manage pests such as Japanese Beetles while preserving habitat for beneficial insects.”
According to the garden club, Integrated Pest Management, or IPM is about managing pests in one’s garden while conserving pollinators. At the talk, visitors will learn how to use “fewer, specific pesticides, by creating habitat and by being able to distinguish beneficial insects from pest insects.”
Krischik, the speaker for the March 28 event, is a professor at the University of Minnesota Department of Entomology. She holds a PhD from the University of Maryland, and has authored three books. She is the director of the Center for Urban Ecology and Sustainability, which strives to educate landscape professionals and residential landowners about ways to embrace environmental stewardship by practicing sustainable land management.”
