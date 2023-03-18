The Golden Valley Garden Club invites the community to hear the presentation “Integrated Pest Management” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Brookview Valley Room (first floor), 316 Brookview Parkway S., Golden Valley. The presentation will be led by Vera Krischik.

According to a press release, people are invited to “learn how to manage pests such as Japanese Beetles while preserving habitat for beneficial insects.”

