City staff members and members of the City Facilities Study Task Force will host two virtual sessions to discuss the future of facilities in downtown Golden Valley Thursday, March 4.

Sessions are noon to 1:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Both session will present the same information.

Discussion topics will include the city’s long-term building needs for downtown buildings like the fire department, police department, city hall and public works. There will be time for questions from the audience.

Viewers will be able to access the session on Cable Channel 16 or stream it online. There is also an option to listen in or speak via phone. Information to access the meeting is available at goldenvalleymn.gov.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments