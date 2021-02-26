City staff members and members of the City Facilities Study Task Force will host two virtual sessions to discuss the future of facilities in downtown Golden Valley Thursday, March 4.
Sessions are noon to 1:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Both session will present the same information.
Discussion topics will include the city’s long-term building needs for downtown buildings like the fire department, police department, city hall and public works. There will be time for questions from the audience.
Viewers will be able to access the session on Cable Channel 16 or stream it online. There is also an option to listen in or speak via phone. Information to access the meeting is available at goldenvalleymn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.